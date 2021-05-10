SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.40.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.40. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.