SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.33. 13,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average is $285.40.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

