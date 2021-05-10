Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS SLSSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,583. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
