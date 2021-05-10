Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS SLSSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,583. Solaris Resources has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

