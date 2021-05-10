SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 118,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 362,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $574.53 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.17.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

