SOMESING Price Down 9.9% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00775950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00065603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00245799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $664.05 or 0.01195519 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00030527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.35 or 0.00727965 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.