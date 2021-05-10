SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Buys A$284,095.08 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) insider Hamish Corlett bought 137,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$284,095.08 ($202,925.06).

Hamish Corlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Hamish Corlett acquired 766,093 shares of SomnoMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,455,576.70 ($1,039,697.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific Region. Its products include SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.

