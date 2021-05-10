Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.49

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.38, with a volume of 1944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

