Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.50 and last traded at $168.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86.

About Sopra Steria Group (OTCMKTS:SPSAF)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

