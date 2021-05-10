South Star Mining (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Trading Down 2.4%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 38,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

South Star Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

