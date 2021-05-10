South State Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for South State in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.64 on Monday. South State has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total transaction of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,595 shares of company stock worth $5,270,093. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.