Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.19

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.19 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 33710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.