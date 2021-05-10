Spaceswap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

