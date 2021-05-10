Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 290,806 shares of company stock worth $1,961,833 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

