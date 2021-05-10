Sparkle Loyalty Price Up 104.9% Over Last Week (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $89,911.70 and approximately $607.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

