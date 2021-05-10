SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $90.71 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00105904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00774712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,855.60 or 0.08741785 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.