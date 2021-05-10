SparksPay Trading 20.5% Lower This Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $23,782.44 and approximately $4.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006968 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,904,767 coins and its circulating supply is 9,810,629 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.