Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.88 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $57.25 million and $5.91 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00747266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00243068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01210327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00743598 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.