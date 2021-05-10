SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,369,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

