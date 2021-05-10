SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

