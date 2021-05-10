SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

