Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.79 or 0.00311229 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

