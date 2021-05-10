Spectris (SEPJF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Spectris (OTCMKTS: SEPJF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Spectris had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – Spectris had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/23/2021 – Spectris had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/20/2021 – Spectris had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Spectris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

