Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.