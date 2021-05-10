Spiking (SPIKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Spiking has traded 60.1% lower against the dollar. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $737,446.97 and approximately $15.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00081909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00063683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00105304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00766371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,813.70 or 0.08679543 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.