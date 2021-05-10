Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $45.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

