Spinnaker Trust Acquires 3,497 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.