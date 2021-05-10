Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $113.51

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $113.51 and last traded at $113.51, with a volume of 86129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

