Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $141.35 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

SNL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

