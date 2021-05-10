Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

SII traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.97. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sprott has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,285,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 76,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 73,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

