Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

TSE SII traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$55.35. 9,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.54. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$33.80 and a 52-week high of C$57.79.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

