Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $63.82

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.82, but opened at $61.87. Sprout Social shares last traded at $59.67, with a volume of 1,950 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.