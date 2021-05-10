SPX Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SPX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,578,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 478,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.