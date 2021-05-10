Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00.

CRM stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.89. 5,252,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

