SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.02

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSAAY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SSAB AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.