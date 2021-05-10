STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Gap Down to $137.79

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.79, but opened at $133.00. STAAR Surgical shares last traded at $125.48, with a volume of 6,051 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.14 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,226 shares of company stock worth $26,303,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

