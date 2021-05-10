STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.94

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 12179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.