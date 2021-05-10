STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.94

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.94 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 12179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.