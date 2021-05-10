Stakenet 1-Day Volume Tops $85,629.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Stakenet has a market cap of $41.12 million and approximately $85,629.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.47 or 0.00674450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005553 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003611 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00133382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019466 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 120,128,184 coins and its circulating supply is 116,589,146 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

