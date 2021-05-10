Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

