Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

