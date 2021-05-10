Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.74

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.74 and last traded at $221.25, with a volume of 2382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.69.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after buying an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.