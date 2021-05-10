Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STN. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Stantec stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,722. Stantec has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 673,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stantec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

