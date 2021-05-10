State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 70,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

AMGN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.05. The stock had a trading volume of 60,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $719,910. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

