State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 342,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.64. 118,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.98. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

