State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Square were worth $47,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

SQ traded down $13.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,540. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a PE ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average is $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

