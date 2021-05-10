State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $133,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.09. 263,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,874,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.61 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.