State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 23,155 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $67,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 746,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133,609. The stock has a market cap of $92.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

