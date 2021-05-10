State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 190,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.05% of Stryker worth $49,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

