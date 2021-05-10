State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,600 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $73,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 594,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,759,918. The company has a market capitalization of $364.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

