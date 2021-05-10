State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $76,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 433,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 2,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 415,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $227.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

