State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,805 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

