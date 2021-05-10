State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.32 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

